Subzero Yields And The Dystopian Economics Wrought By Keynesian Central Bankers

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, September 4th, 2019

Excessively low interest rates support assets, favor the rich over the poor, favor the rentier over the business investor, encourage leverage and stock buybacks over capital expenditure and equity-capital formation. Income inequality grows, and social instability follows. Corporations that, under a more normal interest rate regime, would have been placed into receivership are able to continue to operate. New, more innovative enterprises, which should thrive as inefficient incumbent corporations exit the gene pool, are stifled at birth by a dearth of investment and lack of opportunity. Trend economic growth suffers. In an excessively low–interest rate environment, financial sleight of hand trumps improvement in total factor productivity every time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.aier.org/article/economic-future-negative-interest-rate-world

