Sucking Their Thumbs: The Dems Have No Answer For Anti-War Donald

I hate to say I told you so, but well … as predicted, in the wake of Trump’s commanded military withdrawal from northeast Syria, the once U.S.-backed Kurds cut a deal with the Assad regime. (And Vice President Mike Pence has now brokered a five-day cease-fire.) Admittedly, Trump the “dealmaker” ought to have brokered something similar before pulling out and before the Turkish Army—and its Sunni Arab Islamist proxies—invaded the region and inflicted significant civilian casualties.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/10/no_author/democrats-have-no-answer-for-trumps-anti-war-posture/