Just fifteen months ago Macri secured the biggest bailout in the International Monetary Fund’s history. Now Argentina’s delaying payment to its creditors and is rapidly approaching what will be its third sovereign default this century. On top of that, Macri’s Peronist rival Alberto Fernández will likely take his job come election day in October.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=343772&preview_id=343772&preview_nonce=f44afcbed9&preview=true