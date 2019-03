What the graph shows is the departure from the average for the 30 years from 1981 to 2010. The last data point is February 2019 with a result of -0.03 degrees C. So we have had 40 years of global warming and the temperature has remained flat...

40 Years Of Flat---And Now Comes The Cooling Spell

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/03/27/climate-in-case-you-were-wondering/