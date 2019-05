Watch for a sudden steeping of the 3-Month to 10-Year spread. Don’t expect a long warning period, and don’t pay attention to the Fed or president Trump yapping about the strong economy when it happens. I expect the delay this time may be negative, the recession will already have started.The Fed blew another magnificent bubble. Don’t expect miracles. The next recession is baked in the cake.

