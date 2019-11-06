Surprise! Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella Worked Closely With Obama's Ukraine Coup Crew

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, November 6th, 2019

Ciaramella’s name comes up in six Obama-era government emails that were released by the State Department as part of two previous Freedom of Information Act requests.  At the time of the exchanges, Ciaramella served as the Director for Baltic and Eastern European Affairs for the Obama-era National Security Council, where he worked on Ukraine policy...... One email, titled, “Loan Guarantee,” involved Nuland, who was reportedly a key champion of the Ukraine loan guarantee policy.

 

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: Former Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland testifies during a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee June 20, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Policy Response to Russian Interference in the 2016 U.S. …
Alex Wong/Getty Images

 

 

 

 

 

