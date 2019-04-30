10Q Surprise! Tesla Makes Pollution Credits, Not Profits

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, April 30th, 2019

Without those taxpayer-funded pollution credits that Tesla gets from the government and sells to other companies, its loss as automaker and solar-panel company would have been $918 million and its negative cash flow wouldn’t have been a cash drain of $919 million but a cash sinkhole of $1.14 billion.....Tesla calls these taxpayer-funded pollution credits – part of the package of rich corporate welfare programs that Corporate America benefits from in numerous ways – “regulatory credits.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/04/29/tesla-discloses-record-pollution-credits-for-q1-without-them-it-would-have-lost-918-million-and-bled-1-14-billion-in-cash/

 

