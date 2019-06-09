Swamponomics: Another Week Of Economic Fallacies

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, June 9th, 2019

But additional manipulation of artificially controlled interest rates is further evidence that only the market can handle such an important matter. It is the market that can determine the appropriate rates of interest, not a dozen or so people. If this were the case, then the current decade-long boom would not rely heavily on credit. When there is an artificial jump in the supply of credit, then rates are pushed below levels that would not drive up bank credit supply and asset prices.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.libertynation.com/swamponomics-exposing-this-weeks-economic-fallacies-june-9/

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.