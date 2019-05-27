Sweeping Layoffs And Disruption Hitting Global Auto Industry

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, May 27th, 2019

Automakers can’t help but acknowledge the global recession in their industry after a decade of growth. As a result, they are slashing payroll across the board, according to Bloomberg. Countries like China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and the United States have all seen at least 38,000 job cuts over the last six months in the automotive sector. And this could just be the beginning of larger cuts to come.

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche said Wednesday that "sweeping cost reductions" are ahead to prepare for what he is calling "unprecedented" industry disruption.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-26/everything-under-scrutiny-38000-layoffs-across-auto-industry-may-only-be-beginning

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.