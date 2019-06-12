Take Cover From Washington! Here Comes The Perfect Storm

The first is an effort by the Democratic House of Representatives to impeach President Trump. The second is the socialist-progressive tilt in the 2020 presidential election field. The third is the fallout from the Mueller report and the Russia collusion hoax — what I and others called “Spygate.”

These components are independent of each other but are at high risk of convergence in the coming months. Let’s look more closely at the individual elements of impeachment, electoral chaos and Spygate that comprise this new storm with no name.

