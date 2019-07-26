Tariffmageddon And Global Trade---Still Slowing

World trade volume – imports and exports of merchandise across the globe – increased 0.3% in May from April, after falling 0.6% in the prior month, according to the Merchandise World Trade Monitor, released today by CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis. On a year-over-year basis, the index fell 0.4%. And it is down 2.1% from the peak in October 2018. This isn’t exactly stellar, compared to 2017 and 2018, when the world trade index increased between 2% and 6% year-over-year.

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/07/25/world-trade-is-not-collapsing-despite-trade-war-tariff-mageddon-manufacturing-slowdown/