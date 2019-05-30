Twenty years after the Wachowskis’ iconic 1999 film, The Matrix, introduced us to a futuristic world in which humans exist in a computer-simulated non-reality powered by authoritarian machines - a world where the choice between existing in a denial-ridden virtual dream-state or facing up to the harsh, difficult realities of life comes down to a red pill or a blue pill - we stand at the precipice of a technologically-dominated matrix of our own making.

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/technotyranny_the_iron_fisted_authoritarianism_of_the_surveillance_state