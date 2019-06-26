Terminal Trouble In The Eurozone: Here Come The Mini-Bots!

Italy is in serious trouble financially. This is virtually common knowledge at this point. What isn’t common knowledge is its Euroskeptic government led by Lega’s Matteo Salvini and Five Star Movement’s Luigi Di Maio are preparing an assault on the foundation of the European Union itself to save Italy.

And that assault comes with the most innocuous name. Mini-BOT. Mini-BOTs were originally the idea of former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis to assist Greece get out of the stranglehold placed on it by the euro.

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/06/25/europe-wont-admit-the-mini-bots-are-coming/