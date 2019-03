I get it. Musk announces that Tesla would close all stores, and then after the announcement, the company begins to evaluate “every single store” and checks with its lawyers, and reverses the decision. A lesser CEO who can’t walk on water would have done that before the announcement , and would have then scrapped the announcement......... And it gets better, in terms of flip-flops.

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/03/15/teslas-mess-at-the-top-moodys-gets-nervous/