U.S. consumers could pay 38% to 70% more for tomatoes after the U.S. Commerce Department announced it would re-impose anti-dumping duties on Mexican imports. The Mexican agency said the country exports about $2 billion in tomatoes to the United States and supplies about half the tomatoes the U.S. consumes annually.

https://www.nytimes.com/aponline/2019/05/07/world/americas/ap-lt-mexico-us-tomatoes.html?searchResultPosition=7