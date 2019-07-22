Thanks, Donald! More Than 50 Companies Moving Production From China To Other Lower Wage Countries

American personal computer makers HP and Dell could move up to 30% of their notebook production in China to Southeast Asia, Nikkei reported. Apple has asked its major suppliers to assess the cost implications of moving 15% to 30% of their production capacity from China to India, according to an earlier report from the Nikkei......Japan’s Nintendo is also going to pull a portion of its video game console production from China to Vietnam, according to Nikkei.

