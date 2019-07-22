Thanks, Donald! More Than 50 Companies Moving Production From China To Other Lower Wage Countries

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 22nd, 2019

American personal computer makers HP and Dell could move up to 30% of their notebook production in China to Southeast Asia, Nikkei reported. Apple has asked its major suppliers to assess the cost implications of moving 15% to 30% of their production capacity from China to India, according to an earlier report from the Nikkei......Japan’s Nintendo is also going to pull a portion of its video game console production from China to Vietnam, according to Nikkei.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/18/more-than-50-companies-reportedly-pull-production-out-of-china-due-to-trade-war.html

 

