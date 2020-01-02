Thanks, Fed: $1.5 Trillion Of Private Equity Dry Powder Is For Extracting Economic Rents, Not Funding Growth

Private equity firms are ready to pounce in 2020, armed with a record level of cash. Firms led by Blackstone Group Inc. and Carlyle Group LP have amassed almost $1.5 trillion in unspent capital, the highest year-end total on record, according to data compiled by Preqin. While last year saw roughly $450 billion worth of private equity deals, M&A activity this year could be on a scale not seen since the financial crisis.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-01-02/private-equity-is-starting-2020-with-more-cash-than-ever-before