Thanks, Fed: $1.5 Trillion Of Private Equity Dry Powder Is For Extracting Economic Rents, Not Funding Growth

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, January 2nd, 2020

Private equity firms are ready to pounce in 2020, armed with a record level of cash. Firms led by Blackstone Group Inc. and Carlyle Group LP have amassed almost $1.5 trillion in unspent capital, the highest year-end total on record, according to data compiled by Preqin. While last year saw roughly $450 billion worth of private equity deals, M&A activity this year could be on a scale not seen since the financial crisis.

 

 

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-01-02/private-equity-is-starting-2020-with-more-cash-than-ever-before

 

 

 

 

