Thanks, Fed! Chaos In The Bond Pits

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, September 21st, 2019

What a nightmare it’s been over recent months for those attempting to hedge interest-rate risk. After trading to 4.10% in November, benchmark MBS yields were down to 3.02% near the end of March. MBS yields then rose to 3.34% in April, before reversing lower to trade all the way down to 2.51% by late June. Yields were back up to 2.91% in mid-July – only to then reverse to a three-year low of 2.30% on September 4th. Collapsing MBS yields spur waves of refinancings, shortening the lives (“duration”) of existing MBS securities trading in the marketplace (as old MBS are replaced with new lower-yielding securities).

 

 

 

 

 

http://creditbubblebulletin.blogspot.com/2019/09/weekly-commentary-no-coincidences.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+blogspot%2FvOLVyH+%28++Credit+Bubble+Bulletin%29

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.