As of the end of 2018, net worth as a share of the U.S. total had shrunk considerably for the upper middle class. In one generation, U.S. wealth held by households from 50th to the 90th percentiles fell from 35.2 percent of the total to 29.1 percent. Most of this wealth has transferred to the top 1 percent of U.S. households.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-13/america-s-upper-middle-class-feeling-the-pinch-too