Thanks, Fed! Why The Stock-Buyback Swindle Is Anti-Growth

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019

It is anything but normal. Before the 1980s, corporations rarely repurchased shares of their own stock. When they started to, it was typically a defensive move intended to fend off raiders, who were drawn to cash piles on a company’s balance sheet. By contrast, according to Federal Reserve data compiled by Goldman Sachs, over the past nine years, corporations have put more money into their own stocks—an astonishing $3.8 trillion—than every other type of investor (individuals, mutual funds, pension funds, foreign investors) combined.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2019/08/the-stock-buyback-swindle/592774/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share

 

 

