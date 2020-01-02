Thanks For All The Mad Money, Mario!

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, January 2nd, 2020

The manufacturing downturn across Europe deepened in the last month of 2019 according to the latest survey data released on Thursday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/european-manufacturing-downturn-deepens-december

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.