During the Q&A session, Pompeo boasted that in the CIA both the training and culture are geared toward the following: "We lied, we cheated, we stole." Interestingly, a Christian religious news broadcaster was the only media that seemed to pick up on Pompeo's words last week, and described it as follows: "that's not the resume of the Secretary of State... that's the resume of Satan."

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-21/i-was-cia-director-we-lied-we-cheated-we-stole