Thanks For The Windfall! How The Easy Money Fed Pleasures The Rich

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, May 7th, 2019

But they’re focusing on the wrong solution—instead, the target ought to be the Federal Reserve. While the central bank chose to not change interest rates this week, the Fed’s ceaseless quantitative easing programs and obstinate commitment to unnaturally low interest rates in the years following the 2008 financial crisis have had the unintended effects of both incentivizing reckless deficit-driven spending from Congress and exacerbating income and wealth inequality in the private sector.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

