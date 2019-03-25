Thanks Maddow, CNN, NYT, WaPo For Russia Collusion Hoax---The Gift Which Won't Stop Filling Trump's 2020 Campaign Coffers

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, March 25th, 2019

So thanks, Rachel Maddow. Thanks Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters and Eric Swalwell. Thanks CNN and MSNBC, Washington Post and New York Times. Thanks supposed progressives like Bernie Sanders and The Young Turks. Thank you to everyone who spent the first half of Trump’s term helping to push the Russiagate narrative, thereby helping to ensure another four years of this asshole advancing longstanding establishment agendas of war, nuclear brinkmanship and ecocide. Thank you so much for helping to inflict that upon our planet with no regard for the inevitable consequences of your actions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

