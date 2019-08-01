The 13 Nuttiest Quotes From Wednesday’s Democratic Presidential Debate

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, August 1st, 2019

Are these really the best and brightest that the Democratic Party has to offer?  It was going to take a monumental effort to top Marianne Williamson’s level of craziness on Tuesday night, but on Wednesday there were several Democratic contenders that gave it their best shot.  Kirsten Gillibrand and Jay Inslee were particularly unhinged, and Joe Biden “repeatedly stumbled over numbers and phrases” during an incoherent performance that will be remembered for a long time to come.

 

 

 

 

 

http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/they-said-what-here-are-the-13-nuttiest-quotes-from-wednesdays-democratic-presidential-debate

 

 

