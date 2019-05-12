The Afghan War Dairies--How Wikileaks Exposed Washington's Lies And Failures In America's Longest War

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, May 12th, 2019

Three months after it published the “Collateral Murder” video, WikiLeaks on July 25, 2010 released a cache of secret U.S. documents on the war in Afghanistan. It revealed the suppression of civilian casualty figures, the existence of an elite U.S.-led death squad and the covert role of Pakistan in the conflict, among other revelations. The publication of the Afghan War Diaries helped set the U.S. government on a collision course with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that ultimately led to his arrest last month.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/05/09/the-revelations-of-wikileaks-no-2-the-leak-that-exposed-the-true-afghan-war/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

