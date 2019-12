Arrogance and ignorance, backed by mammoth brute force, led US policy in the remote Asian nation. Attacking Afghanistan was revenge for the 9/11 attacks against the US. As this writer saw first hand in Afghanistan, all the claims about Osama bin Laden’s ‘terrorist training camps’ in Afghanistan were lies. 9/11 was not planned in Afghanistan.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/12/eric-margolis/the-afghanistan-war-has-been-a-tissue-of-lies/