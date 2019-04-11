The Arrest Of Julian Assange---A Dark Day For Peace And Freedom

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, April 11th, 2019

In light of the horrible news that Julian Assange was arrested by British police inside the Ecuadorian embassy this morning, what is there to say that we haven’t already said? Julian Assange appears to be painfully close to being unceremoniously thrown out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London. If that happens, the consequences for journalism, for freedom of speech, and for press freedom, will resound around the world for a very long time. It is very unwise for anyone who values truth and freedom to underestimate the repercussions of this.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.theautomaticearth.com/2019/04/i-am-still-julian-assange/

