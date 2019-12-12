The Art of Doublespeak: Bellingcat and Mind Control

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, December 12th, 2019

There is a notorious propaganda outfit called Bellingcat, started by an unemployed Englishman named Eliot Higgins, that has been funded by The Atlantic Council, a think-tank with deep ties to the U.S. government, NATO, war manufacturers, and their allies, and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), another infamous U.S. front organization heavily involved in so-called color revolution regime change operations all around the world, that has just won the International Emmy Award for best documentary. The film with the Orwellian title, Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World, received its Emmy at a recent ceremony in New York City

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/12/edward-curtin/the-art-of-doublespeak-bellingcat-and-mind-control/

