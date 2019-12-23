The Bipartisan Duopoly's Year-End Spending Party

Lawmakers whooped through $1.4 trillion in discretionary spending for the rest of the fiscal year with little debate or objection. A bipartisan deal on the budget outlines in August was supposed to give Congress time to negotiate 12 individual spending bills, but as usual they couldn’t agree so they piled it all into two bills totalling more than 2,300 pages on Monday. A day later they added a list of tax subsidies, and by Friday it was law. Congress can act fast when it is greasing its own wheels.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-bipartisan-spending-party-11577053425?mod=hp_opin_pos_3