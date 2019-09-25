The Bipartisan Tax-Extender Racket

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, September 25th, 2019

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 eliminated several tax breaks in exchange for lower overall individual and corporate income tax rates, putting the future of tax extenders in question. Despite this, the House and Senate have each drafted legislation with short-term renewals that include tax breaks for racehorses, motorsport raceways, winemakers, and second generation biofuel producers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/its-time-to-ditch-special-tax-breaks-for-racehorses-winemakers-and-motorsports

