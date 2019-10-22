The Bizzaro World Of Washington Nitwits Like Mitch McConnell

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

In McConnell’s universe, the “war on terrorism” goes on forever because,  in his mind, the Muslims will hate America forever. The Pentagon and the CIA will just have to continue inflicting death, suffering, and destruction on foreigners on a perpetual basis until the war is “won,” that is, when all the Muslim terrorists are finally eradicated, which just might be never, especially since the interventionism produces a never-ending stream of anger and hatred toward the United States.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.fff.org/2019/10/22/politicians-live-in-a-parallel-universe/

