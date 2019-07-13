The Black Hole Engulfing the World's Bond Markets

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, July 13th, 2019

There’s a multitrillion-dollar black hole growing at the heart of the world’s financial markets. Negative-yielding debt -- bonds worth less, not more, if held to maturity -- is spreading to more corners of the bond universe, destroying potential returns for investors and turning the system as we know it on its head. Now that it looks like sub-zero bonds are here to stay, there’s even more hand-wringing about the effects for mom-and-pop savers, pensioners, investors, buyout firms and governments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-07-13/the-black-hole-engulfing-the-world-s-bond-markets-quicktake?utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_content=markets&utm_medium=social&cmpid%3D=socialflow-twitter-markets&utm_source=twitter

