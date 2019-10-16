The Braying Idiocy Of The Bipartisan War Party---Did They Really Want War With Turkey And The US Created FSA?

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, October 16th, 2019

Since Turkey was never going to back down, Middle East pundits appeared to be arguing that Trump should actually have risked going to war with a fellow Nato member that houses American nuclear weapons at its Incirlik Air Base. Worse, this would have been in defense of the Kurds, with whom the US has no defense treaty and whose ad hoc alliance with the US in Syria was formed with the explicit and limited goal of fighting the now defeated Islamic State. Going into battle against the Turks would also, of course, have meant betraying a historic ally, not to mention potentially causing the outbreak of a third world war.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://spectator.us/pulling-troops-syria-right-decision/

 

 

