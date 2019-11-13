The Brennan Anti-Trump Task Force---Sedition By Any Other Name

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, November 13th, 2019

There is considerable evidence that the American system of government may have been victimized by an illegal covert operation organized and executed by the U.S. intelligence and national security community. Former Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director Jim Comey appear to have played critical leadership roles in carrying out this conspiracy and they may not have operated on their own.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/11/phil-giraldi/john-brennans-cia-trump-task-force/

 

