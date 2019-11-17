The Brennan Dossier: All About The Prime Mover of RussiaGate Who Should Be Locked Up For Sedition

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, November 17th, 2019

The ICA's blockbuster finding was presented to the public as the consensus view of the nation's intelligence community. As events have unfolded, however, it now seems apparent that the report was largely the work of one agency, the CIA, and overseen by one man, then-Director John Brennan, who closely directed its drafting and publication with a small group of hand-picked analysts.......A close review of facts that have slowly come to light reveals that he was a central architect and promoter of the conspiracy theory from its inception. The record shows that:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2019/11/15/the_brennan_dossier_all_about_a_prime_mover_of_russiagate_121098.html

