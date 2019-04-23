The Bush Anti-Liberty Debacles---Herbert Walker Edition

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019

Probably Bush’s biggest folly was the Gulf War against Iraq. Bush said that America had to restore Kuwait’s “rightful leaders to their place.” Why should Americans care which Arab dictators control which patches of sand? The United States had previously been arming and bankrolling Saddam Hussein — so he was probably surprised when the United States flipped on him. The Bush administration pushed bushels of falsehoods to spur public support for the war.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/04/james-bovard/george-h-w-bushs-forgotten-debacles-and-demagoguery/

 

 

 

