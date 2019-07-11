The Census, The Citizenship Question And The Constitution: Dictator Donald Gets It Wrong, Again

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, July 11th, 2019

This mess is yet another example of personal liberty versus government power. On one side is the right to privacy in the home, expressly guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment, and the right to silence, expressly guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment and by implication in the First Amendment. On the other side is an avaricious government that wants to know all it can about persons in America — whether constitutional or not.

 

 

 

 

 

