The Chicoms Got That Right---Steve Bannon Is A Certifiable Whack-Job

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, May 16th, 2019

China's official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party (CCP) has taken serious umbrage with recent comments by Steve Bannon, after the former Trump chief strategist penned an Op-Ed in the Washington Post declaring that China is run by a "radical cadre" whose goal is to threaten the global hegemonic power. Most dramatically, the Times adds: "To rational analysts, Bannon is not just radical, but a bit insane. He is obsessed with certain resentful suspicions that the US is on a razor's edge."

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-15/bit-insane-china-slams-racist-and-fringe-bannon-over-hostile-commentary

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.