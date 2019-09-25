The China Ponzi Is Very Red Indeed: Beijing In Lockdown, Not Lift-Off

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, September 25th, 2019

As the Chinese Communist Party prepares celebrations for the 70th anniversary of its takeover of China, it has placed the capital city on lockdown to ensure that festivities proceed without a hitch. As early as August, the Beijing government has forbidden all shops to sell knives; temporarily closed hundreds of clubs, restaurants, and bars; and strictly controlled people’s movements.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.theepochtimes.com/beijing-city-on-lockdown-as-important-political-anniversary-nears_3093912.html?utm_source=Epoch+Times+Newsletters&utm_campaign=ab42af4df0-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_09_24_11_00&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_4fba358ecf-ab42af4df0-238407441

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.