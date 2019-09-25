The China Ponzi Is Very Red Indeed: Beijing In Lockdown, Not Lift-Off

As the Chinese Communist Party prepares celebrations for the 70th anniversary of its takeover of China, it has placed the capital city on lockdown to ensure that festivities proceed without a hitch. As early as August, the Beijing government has forbidden all shops to sell knives; temporarily closed hundreds of clubs, restaurants, and bars; and strictly controlled people’s movements.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/beijing-city-on-lockdown-as-important-political-anniversary-nears_3093912.html?utm_source=Epoch+Times+Newsletters&utm_campaign=ab42af4df0-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_09_24_11_00&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_4fba358ecf-ab42af4df0-238407441