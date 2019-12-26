The Christmas Truce Of 1914

As night fell on Christmas Eve the British soldiers noticed the Germans putting up small Christmas trees along with candles at the top of their trenches and many began to shout in English, "We no shoot if you no shoot." (p. 25) The firing stopped along the many miles of trenches and the British began to notice that the Germans were coming out of the trenches toward the British, who responded by coming out to meet them. They mixed and mingled in no-man's-land and soon began to exchange chocolates for cigars and various newspaper accounts of the war which contained the propaganda from their respective homelands. Many of the officers on each side attempted to prevent the event from occurring but the soldiers ignored the risk of a court-martial or of being shot.

