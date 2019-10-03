"The Collapse Is Here": Initial U.S. Auto Sales For September Paints An Ugly Picture

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, October 3rd, 2019

Toyota's 16% plunge in September was attributed to its namesake and Lexus brands dropping by double digit percentages. Deliveries fell for almost every model, including its best selling RAV4. Honda immediately snapped back after logging its best US sales month in August. Its Pilot SUV sales fell 40%, while its Accord sedan sales fell 20%. Nissan saw sales decline by 18%, technically a "beat" versus estimates of a 21% drop.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/collapse-here-initial-us-auto-sales-september-paints-ugly-picture

