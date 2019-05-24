The Current Top 17 Hedge Fund Hotels: Enter At Your Own Risk!

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, May 24th, 2019

The list is based on the holdings of 855 hedge funds with $2.1 trillion of gross equity positions, as analyzed by Goldman at the start of the second quarter. The 17 most popular stocks are listed in increasing order of how many hedge funds own them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.businessinsider.com/stock-picks-17-companies-most-popular-with-hedge-funds-goldman-2019-5?nr_email_referer=1&utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Opening_bell&utm_campaign=Post%20Blast%20%28moneygame%29:%2010%20things%20you%20need%20to%20know%20before%20the%20opening%20bell&utm_term=10%20THINGS%20BEFORE%20THE%20OPENING%20BELL%20-%20ENGAGED%2C%20ACTIVE%2C%20PASSIVE%2C%20DISENGAGED

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.