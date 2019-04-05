The Deadly and Destructive Futility of the Drug War

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, April 5th, 2019

Ever since President Richard Nixon declared war on drugs in the 1970s, advocates of this government program, both conservative and liberal, have argued that the only reason why the U.S. government has failed to win the drug war is that government officials have failed to fight it sufficiently hard. If U.S. officials would really crack down, the argument goes, the decades-long war could finally — finally! — be declared over and done with.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.fff.org/2019/04/04/the-deadly-and-destructive-futility-of-the-drug-war/

 

 

 

