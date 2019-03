With everyone still reeling at the announcement of the $750 billion proposed military budget for 2020, a huge increase, the Trump Administration is now offering a proposed spying budget that is similarly looking for a substantial increase over the previous year. The proposal stands at $86 billion, and is a six percent increase over the previous year.

