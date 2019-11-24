The Dem/MSM/Deep State UkraineGate Scam: Chapter And Verse

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, November 24th, 2019

One of the first signs of a liar is that the person switches his story — changes to a new and different reason for ‘justifying’ his actions (in this case, impeachment) — and this clearly is being done now by the Democrats and the ‘news’-media, in order to replace President Donald Trump by his Vice President Mike Pence. Consequently: Americans are insufficiently suspicious against the present impeachment hearings. Americans need to examine carefully beyond the mere surface — much deeper. The links here are provided in order to facilitate the reader’s direct access to the highest quality (i.e., most trustworthy) evidence in the case, so that the reader may see, on one’s own, what the ‘news’-media do not report.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraine-trump-biden-real-story-behind-ukrainegate

 

