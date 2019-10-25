The Democratic Party Is Dead, and Everyone Knows It But Them

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, October 25th, 2019

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, thought to have finally retired from politics after an embarrassing electoral loss to a politically-inexperienced reality show personality, is threatening to enter the 2020 race, serving up reheated Cold War fearmongering and an ironclad sense of royal privilege to a Trump-weary populace. A morally and fiscally bankrupt Democratic Party is poised to enable this sick drama with the help of a spineless and compliant media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://www.helenofdestroy.com/index.php/129-zombie-nation-the-democratic-party-is-dead-and-everyone-knows-it-but-them

