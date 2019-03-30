The Democrats' Bereavement Ritual: RussiaGate And Their Refusal To Face Why Trump Won

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, March 30th, 2019

The 2016 campaign season brought to the surface awesome levels of political discontent. After the election, instead of wondering where that anger came from, most of the press quickly pivoted to a new tale about a Russian plot to attack our Democracy. This conveyed the impression that the election season we’d just lived through had been an aberration, thrown off the rails by an extraordinary espionage conspiracy between Trump and a cabal of evil foreigners.

 

 

 

 

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/taibbi-trump-russia-mueller-investigation-815060/

 

 

 

 

 

