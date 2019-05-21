The Donald Discovers The Warfare State: "You Have People Here In Washington, They Never Want To Leave" Foreign Wars

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, May 21st, 2019

You know, In Syria with the caliphate, so I wipe out 100% of the caliphate that doesn’t mean you’re not going to have these crazy people going around, blowing up stores and blowing up things, these are seriously ill people…But I wiped out 100 percent of the caliphate,” Trump continued. “I said, I want to bring our troops back home — the place went crazy. They want to keep– you have people here in Washington, they never want to leave. I said, you know what I’ll do, I’ll leave a couple hundred soldiers behind, but if it was up to them they’d bring thousands of soldiers in.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/president-trump-takes-aim-at-the-military-industrial-complex-they-never-want-to-leave-they-always-want-to-fight/

