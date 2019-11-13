The Donald Goes Full Retard On The Fed: "Give Me Some Of That (Negative Interest) Money"

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, November 13th, 2019

Trump also contended that the Fed should continue to cut interest rates to make the U.S. more competitive in the global market. “We are actively competing with nations who openly cut interest rates so that now many are actually getting paid when they pay off their loan, known as negative interest,” he said. “Who ever heard of such a thing?” “Give me some of that,” he said. “Give me some of that money. I want some of that money.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/11/12/trump-rails-on-fed-says-market-and-economy-would-be-doing-even-better-without-powell-mistakes.html

 

